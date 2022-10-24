Wrong-way driver arrested near Mesa facing aggravated DUI charges; drove 11 miles, DPS says

Julie A. Baucom, 22, was booked into jail for aggravated DUI.
Julie A. Baucom, 22, was booked into jail for aggravated DUI.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.

TRENDING: Woman, 28 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

Investigators say the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Julie Anne Baucom, traveled around 11 miles in the wrong direction and was booked for Aggravated DUI after a preliminary breath sample showed a BAC of .186, more than twice the legal limit.

No crashes or injuries were reported. An investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
Naonche Osborne
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day