Raiders’ Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Player of the Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Player of the Week after the team’s win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

According to a news release, Jacobs had 143 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ win over the Texans Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The nomination marks the second time this year that Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week recognition.

In addition to Jacobs, the other two “Ground” nominees for this week include:

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries (8.1 avg.) and a touchdown in Week 7.



Seattle running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 168 yards on 23 attempts (7.3 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win over the Chargers.



“Air” nominees include:

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow completed 34 of 42 attempts (81.0 percent) for 481 yards and three touchdowns for a 138.2 passer rating in the Bengals’ win over the Falcons.



Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25 of 34 attempts (73.5 percent) for 423 yards and three touchdowns for a 132.4 passer rating in the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers.



New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton completed 30 of 47 attempts (63.8 percent) for 361 yards and four touchdowns for an 89.1 passer rating in Week 7.



As part of the FedEx’s “Player of the Week” recognitions, fans are invited to vote for weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday.

Through the weekly award, FedEx says it will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information and to vote, visit: NFL.com/FedEx

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.