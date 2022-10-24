Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report.

Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery and discharging a gun in structure. Osborne is the son of North Las Vegas mayoral candidate and current State Senator Pat Spearman.

North Las Vegas Police were called to Spearman’s home around 6:43 p.m. Oct. 20 to reports of a shooting. The victim, who Spearman said was her nephew, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. It was reported that the suspect had left the residence and was possibly armed.

Around 7:05 p.m., NLVPD received a call from a nearby ARCO station that Osborne had entered the gas station and “wanted to turn himself in,” an arrest report said. They police arrived at the store, Osborne was sitting on the counter. He was taken into custody but he quickly said he didn’t want to talk and wanted a lawyer, the report said.

Witnesses told police they were in the living room when they heard a commotion in the laundry room area, followed by a gunshot. Osborne ran past one of the witnesses holding a pistol before running upstairs, then fleeing the house, the report said.

The victim told police that Osborne was smoking weed in the house into the victim’s son’s face. The boy was 5 years old.

The victim asked Osborne to stop smoking in front of his son, but Osborne said “I can do whatever I want,” the arrest report said.

This led to an argument and Osborne and the victim exchanging shoves. Then Osborne pulled out a gun, fired a shot and ran out, the arrest report said.

The victim said Osborne suffered from PTSD from “trauma from his childhood,” the report said. The report described Osborne and the victim as brothers, but Spearman said the victim was her nephew.

Spearman told reporters she adopted her son as a troubled teenager to “show him a better life” in “a strong, loving and supportive home.”

“Na’Onche made a very poor decision and he’ll have to face the consequences,” Spearman said. “As a mother, I support the justice system and my son. It is with a heavy heart that my family is impacted by gun violence.”

Osborne has reportedly made multiple threats to shoot the family before, even shooting a round in the home that went through the wall, the arrest report said. Three young children, ages 1, 3 and 5, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

