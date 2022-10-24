Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday.

According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more.

The agency says the event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Oct. 28 at its headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road.

Those with questions can call 702-250-4564.

Nevada State Police hosting free truck or treat event with haunted forest
Nevada State Police hosting free truck or treat event with haunted forest(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this May 27, 2011 file photo, kids fish at twilight at the edge of Kingman Wash, at...
Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in US
Couple wanted in Las Vegas, Kingman murder cases found dead
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
Naonche Osborne
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew