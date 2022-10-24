Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday.

According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more.

The agency says the event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Oct. 28 at its headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road.

Those with questions can call 702-250-4564.

Nevada State Police hosting free truck or treat event with haunted forest (Nevada State Police)

