Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday.
According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more.
The agency says the event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Oct. 28 at its headquarters, 4615 W. Sunset Road.
Those with questions can call 702-250-4564.
