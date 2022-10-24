Maple Leafs visit Golden Knights after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) plays against the Chicago Blackhawks during...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) plays against the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 22-15-4 record in home games last season. The Golden Knights had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 212 chances.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record on the road last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and 13 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrate...
Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2
VGK's Bill Foley speaks in a one-on-one interview on Oct. 19, 2022.
1-on-1 with Golden Knights’ Bill Foley: ‘This is the best team we’ve ever had.‘
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the bench after scoring a...
Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames
Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights...
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0 in home opener at T-Mobile Arena