Maple Leafs visit Golden Knights after Tavares’ 2-goal game

(AP) - Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 22-15-4 record in home games last season. The Golden Knights had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 212 chances.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record on the road last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and 13 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

