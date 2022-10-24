Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon.

LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot, police said.

Two of the passengers received minor injuries from broken glass.

Police said no arrests have been made.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

