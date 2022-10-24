Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stolen Girl Scout statue case

The stolen statue, left, and suspect Vincent Uhlmer, right.
The stolen statue, left, and suspect Vincent Uhlmer, right.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year.

The statue was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada say bronze statue was stolen from headquarters
Girl Scouts statue recovered after it was stolen from Las Vegas headquarters

Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 22 in connection with the case, LVMPD announced. Uhlmer faces charges of grand larceny and a driver disobeying police. Uhlmer’s next court appearance was set for Nov. 22, according to court records.

Uhlmer has a long criminal history, according to court records, dating back to 2005. Uhlmer has previously faced charges of drug possession, domestic battery, grand larceny and petit larceny, among other charges.

LVMPD said the arrest was due to “excellent police work” and thanked Downtown Area Command and Northeast Area Command for their work.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
Naonche Osborne
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’