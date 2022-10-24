Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stolen Girl Scout statue case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year.

The statue was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.

Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 22 in connection with the case, LVMPD announced. Uhlmer faces charges of grand larceny and a driver disobeying police. Uhlmer’s next court appearance was set for Nov. 22, according to court records.

Uhlmer has a long criminal history, according to court records, dating back to 2005. Uhlmer has previously faced charges of drug possession, domestic battery, grand larceny and petit larceny, among other charges.

LVMPD said the arrest was due to “excellent police work” and thanked Downtown Area Command and Northeast Area Command for their work.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.