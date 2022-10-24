Kim Kardashian misses Las Vegas birthday surprise after private jet couldn’t land

(CNN) -- File this one under birthday bummer.

Kim Kardashian was all set to take on Las Vegas for her 42nd birthday over the weekend, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

The entrepreneur and reality star documented it on the stories portion of her Instagram account.

After a birthday dinner, she headed to the airport where a pair of Vegas showgirls offered a hint as to where she was headed on her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet.

It turns out she was being surprised with an outing to the popular Vegas residency of singer Usher.

But she and her birthday crew didn’t make it because weather made it dangerous for their plane to land, forcing the flight to turn around and return to California.

“For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home.”

Not that no one got to enjoy the show. Kardashian shared that her close friend, actress LaLa Anthony, flew in from New York City to surprise Kardashian and attended Usher’s performance, as did members of the crew from the Hulu series “The Kardashians,” who were there to film for the series.

Instead, Kardashian and her group, which included friends and family, ended up grabbing food from In-N-Out Burger.

On Sunday Kardashian shared a video of Usher wishing her happy birthday, saying that he “hated” that they didn’t make it and welcoming her with “open arms” the next time she wants to attend.

Private jets belonging to celebs, including Jenner’s, have recently come under criticism by many for contributing to the climate crisis.

