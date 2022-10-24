‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCSC) - The founder of Hobby Lobby says his understanding of the true source of his success is influencing his plans for the future of the retailer.

David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on FoxNews.com that he has decided to give away the ownership of the company after realizing who is most responsible for his success.

“In the mid-1980s I went through a period where I’d grown proud thinking that I had the Midas touch – and I nearly lost the business,” he wrote in an editorial published on Friday. “God had to show me that He was the one who granted success. The Bible says in Deuteronomy 8.18 that it’s God who gives us the power to make wealth.”

He challenged every leader to “consider their source of truth.”

“For me, my source of truth has always been prayer and the Bible. I truly believe that if leaders pray and seek truth from the Bible that their businesses will be revolutionized,” Green wrote.

The biggest question, he says, is to ask “whether you are an owner or a steward – a manager of what you’ve been entrusted with.”

Green said as his company grew, “well-meaning attorneys and accountants” suggested he pass ownership down to his own children and grandchildren.

“It didn’t seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet,” he wrote.

Green and his wife, Barbara, founded Hobby Lobby, opening their first story in Oklahoma City in 1972. In the 50 years since that first store opened its doors, the company has grown to more than 900 stores with more than 43,000 employees across 47 states. It is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, according to its website.

They were able to launch their vision, Green wrote, with a $600 loan and the purpose of honoring God in all that they did. The company announced in December it was raising its minimum wage to $18.50, effective this past Jan. 1.

“That bigger mission and purpose helped me realize that I was just a steward, a manager of what God had entrusted me. God was the true owner of my business,” Green wrote. “When I realized that I was just a steward, it was easy to give away my ownership.”

Green mentioned Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who gave away ownership of his company to environmental trusts.

Like Chouinard said, “Instead of ‘going public,’ you could say we’re ‘going purpose.’”

He did not provide details, however, on when or how he plans to transfer ownership of the company.

