Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada

By Regina Ahn
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.

Dr. Meena Vohra the medical director of UMC Children’s Hospital said there has been a significant increase in children with respiratory viruses like RSV, which in turn has filled emergency rooms at UMC.

According to Vohra, this virus spreads rapidly and one of the reasons for this is the lack of vigilance of precautions after COVID.

Younger infants are much more likely to get sick because of the lack of immunity built in their lungs.

While this is a seasonal virus, it’s different from the flu or cold because there are fewer muscle aches and it directly hits the lungs.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in our hospital here, especially the younger ones with respiratory viruses right now, we’re still seeing them admitting them but most of our are full with children with RSV that have to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Vohra.

The rise in RSV is leading doctors to prep for a potentially rough winter. Some symptoms to look out for are a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and coughing which turns to wheezing.

