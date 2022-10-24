Forecast Outlook-10/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Welcome to fall like conditions! The chilly fall air has moved in and the cool temperatures are sticking around all week. Expect a high of 65 Monday. Along with the cooler temps our breezy weather will remain into Monday morning, but continue to subside into the afternoon and evening.

We will get just a brief break from the wind before another area of low-pressure slides into our area. This won’t be quite as severe as the weekend wind but will return breezes Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will warm slightly Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 70s before another cooling down Thursday into Friday back into the upper 60s. By the weekend temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 70s.

