Forecast Outlook- 10/24/2022

After strong wind over the weekend, cooler air has settled into Southern Nevada. It will keep our temperatures below average throughout the week with some clouds passing through at times.

It was a chilly start this morning with most neighborhoods waking up in the 40s and low 50s around the Las Vegas Valley. With clear skies and light wind tonight, temperatures drop even lower into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows fall back into the 40s and 30s around Southern Nevada. We’ll see some high clouds pass through at times on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Another cold system dropping in from the north will bring back the breeze later Wednesday and Thursday. While it won’t be nearly as windy as Saturday, gusts will be hovering around 30 mph. High temperatures go from 73° on Wednesday down to 68° on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this weekend with highs holding in the mid to low 70s.

Highs hold in the 70s for Halloween on Monday with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset for trick-or-treating.

