Forecast Outlook-10/23/22

After a day of very strong winds on Saturday wind will linger Sunday but won’t be nearly as strong.

Saturday wind gusts peaked over 50 MPH in some parts of the valley, while the strongest wind for southern areas of Nevada was at Angel Peak where it was clocked at 82 MPH.

Sunday’s big story will be the arrival of much cooler temperatures thanks to the cold front that moved through Saturday night.

The high Sunday will be 15 to 17 degrees cooler than the high Saturday.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Sunday into Monday.

The dry northwest weather pattern will linger into Tuesday when another area of low pressure slides in. Expect more wind but not nearly as heavy as what we experienced Saturday.

The colder air is not going anywhere. The highest temperature in our 7-day forecast is 73 degrees.

