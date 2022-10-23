Forecast Outlook-10/23/22

Welcome to fall temperatures.

We went from the low 80′s Saturday to the mid-60′s Sunday and the cool temperatures are sticking around all week.

Along with the cooler temps are breezy to windy weather for Sunday night into Monday.

We will get just a brief break from the wind before another area of low pressure slides into our area.

This one has a zonal flow so the wind won’t be quite as severe on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm slightly Tuesday and Wednesday before another cooldown takes over.

By next weekend temperatures will be slightly warmer.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.