Forecast Outlook-10/22/22

As forecast the wind became the big story for Las Vegas Saturday.

Wind gusts exceeded 50 MPH at times as the wind picked up late in the morning and continued through the day.

The wind was severe enough for a dust storm to affect Boulder City at one point in the afternoon.

What’s ahead for us now is a big drop in our daytime temperature between Saturday and Sunday by as much as 17 degrees.

We will go from the low 80′s to the mid-60′s Sunday.

Wind will still be a factor but will fall below warning and advisory status.

For the week ahead high pressure will bring us sunshine for part of the week. Then another front will slide through possibly producing another round of wind but it won’t be as severe.

Look for sunny skies for most of the week.

