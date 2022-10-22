Women worldwide cut their hair to protest death of Mahsa Amini, Las Vegas local shares her decision

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Women from Iran and across the world have cut their hair in protest of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, and one Las Vegas local shares why she made the bold move in solidarity.

Chloe Mansoor has 165,000 followers on Instagram, and thousands saw the post of why she cut her long locks.

“I call it compassion, compassion for my fellow Iranian women. My heart breaks for them, and to see what they’re enduring. They’re really the brave ones,” Mansoor said.

“Cutting my hair was a way to bring awareness, to be a part of the protest and to stand with my people, gender-based violence against women, including so-called honor killings. It continues in Iran and the country’s law does so little to protect them and their fundamental rights,” she said.

Women cutting their hair has deep meaning in Persian culture; it may mean mourning, protest or even a statement that is shared by many young Iranian women, that they should be able to show their hair if they choose, without fear of beatings, punishment or even death.

On September 16, Amini was arrested by Iranian police for showing her hair and not covering her head properly. Police claim she had a medical emergency, but her family alleges she was beaten to death.

Mansoor hopes her social media message helps bring strength and solidarity to the women who are risking their lives to protest in Iran and urge world leaders to pressure the country to change.

“I want them to know that we stand with them and that we have the eyes of the world on them. It’s up to our politicians to put pressure on Iran to change to acknowledge basic human rights, and to do what’s right for the treatment of our women,” Mansoor said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.