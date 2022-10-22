Weekend event organizers keeping an eye on wind warnings in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events across the Las Vegas Valley are either being altered or canceled due to the strong winds moving in late Saturday morning.

Downtown Summerlin is scrapping its farmers market and Parade of Mischief Saturday. Vintage Market Days will only happen on Sunday this weekend but will have extended hours.

The 2022 Downtown Brew Festival has been called off according to event organizers.

In a statement, the Motley Brews team said “the safety of all our guests and vendors is of paramount importance, and we don’t want to deliver an experience that isn’t up to our standards, or yours, or get you hurt in the process.”

The NSPCA’s Neon Dog Walk that was supposed to take place at Sunset Park has been postponed.

The 36th annual Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s Black & White Party has been moved inside. The gala was originally going to happen outside the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

There will be no Movie in the Park at Lewis Family Park Saturday but the Hollywood Recreation Center will still host an indoor “trunk or treat.”

Arguably the biggest event this weekend -- When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds is still going forward as planned.

