North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks.

“It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi.

FOX5 visited the business on Wednesday while working on a catalytic converter theft story. An employee had a catalytic converter stolen on his truck in the parking lot. The next day, the business contacted FOX5 again to say thieves stole a work truck from the same parking lot. It is the third time a work truck has been stolen at the business.

In Thursday’s theft, two thieves can be seen on surveillance video driving into the parking lot. They park next to the stolen truck when one man gets out and steals the truck. A woman can also be seen in the video.

Staff at the business say North Las Vegas Police told them the dark-colored older model Acura the thieves were driving is stolen. It has “classic vehicle” license plates from Nevada, with plate number 33R4. The truck that was stolen from the business has Arizona plates, 85A 68F.

The business hopes the public can help identify the men in the Acura. North Las Vegas Police say people should call 911 right away if they spot it but don’t approach the car. If anyone knows the men seen on video, they are urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers, where people can remain anonymous. 702-385-5555.

The business says North Las Vegas and Metro police officers were able to recover those two work trucks stolen about a year ago. Officers also made several arrests.

