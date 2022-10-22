Las Vegas charities feeling impacts of inflation, increased demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Salvation Army said inflation has had an impact on the number of donations being brought into their facility. Particularly, food donations.

The Salvation Army relies heavily on donations whether that be food, clothes or monetary.

Anthony Barnes the county coordinator for Salvation Army said they get their food from food pantries like Three Square which is also experiencing a shortage in food.

He said they are doing their best to serve the most vulnerable in our community.

“What we can do is provide some of those things that are needed so that they don’t have to compromise one area over the other,” said Barnes. “For us, we want to make sure mouths are fed, make sure the families have the food that they need. We will work with other things as we can. There are times when we have money to help with rent or utilities and when we have that, we make that available to those families. We are doing the best we can to make sure we meet those needs.”

The non-profit Baby’s Bounty said they too are feeling the impacts of inflation but are still able to serve all the babies in need.

“Because of the influx in money disbursed on the state level, we have been able to continue our services,” said the executive director for Baby’s Bounty, Kelly Maxwell. “We have been the beneficiaries of some amazing corporate partners and sponsorships here for our diaper banks. We are only increasing our services right now, but I know that is not the case for all local nonprofits.”

