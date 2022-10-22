Have you met Henderson’s dinosaur man?

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - A front yard in Henderson is filled with pre-historic creatures. This time of year, the dinosaurs find themselves in a Halloween world. They have been on display for 16 years and about 40,000 people a year come to see them. A retired middle school teacher who couldn’t quite give up teaching welcomes all children or anyone who want to learn about dinosaurs.

“We started with one dinosaur and now we have 62. It’s taken on a life of its own,” explained Steve Springer, a retired sixth and seventh grade English teacher.

“I taught school around the corner for 30 years and I missed the kids so much I wanted to do something that would put a smile on their faces and make their day better, so I thought I am going to create a park that is one-of-a-kind… and it won’t cost you anything,” Springer explained.

Springer decorates the dinosaurs for every holiday. For Halloween, he’s added skulls, dismembered body parts, spiders, and a giant, blow-up dragon. Most of his guests are local but thanks to internet fame, some come from around the world.

“We had somebody the other day call from Japan,” shared Springer.

When visiting the “DINOMAN” in his dino land, no one leaves empty-handed. Every visitor, adult and child, gets to pick a dinosaur egg from a wall in his garage. The number inside corresponds with a prize. He does take donations, but the vast majority is paid for out of his pocket because of the kindness in his heart.

“I will keep going as long as I can physically do it,” said Springer who has the desire to make the modern world a little more fun with his army of pre-historic creatures.

The dinosaur display is free. It is located at 733 Greenway Road in Henderson. The display operates every day of the year except Halloween. It is closed during the day to get ready for the big night when up to 6,000 people in five hours are expected.

The Dinosaur House is open daily on Mondays from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays - Sundays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

