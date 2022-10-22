Early voting for the 2022 general election begins Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting for the upcoming general election begins Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4, in Nevada. The midterm election is Nov. 8.

Clark County residents will be able to vote at more than 80 locations throughout the county, but you have to be registered in the county where you cast your vote.

More than 1.3 million ballots are being sent to registered voters, which should arrive by this week. During the last primary election, 30% of votes were received by mail and 50% were in-person, according to Joe Gloria, the county’s registrar of voters.

Voters who choose to vote by mail ballot should follow the instructions provided. Any voter who does not receive their ballot by Friday, Oct. 21, can call the Election Department at 702-455-6552 to request a replacement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.