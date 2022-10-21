Texans visit Raiders in matchup of 1-win teams

(AP) - HOUSTON (1-3-1) at LAS VEGAS (1-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Raiders by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsboo k.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 3-1-1, Raiders 2-3.

SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 8-4.

LAST MEETING: Texans beat Raiders 27-24 on Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston.

LAST WEEK: Texans had bye, beat Jaguars 13-6 on Oct. 9; Raiders had bye, lost to Chiefs 30-29 on Oct. 10.

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (22), PASS (2), SCORING (26).

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (23), SCORING (26).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (14), PASS (11), SCORING (6).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (5), PASS (24), SCORING (28).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans minus-3, Raiders minus-2.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce ranks eighth in the NFL and first among rookies with 412 yards rushing. The fourth-round pick from Florida ran for 99 yards and Houston’s only touchdown in the team’s win over the Jaguars in Week 5. He has broken 18 tackles in five games, which leads the NFL. He had a 75-yard TD run in Week 4, which was the third-longest run in franchise history.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Josh Jacobs has back-to-back games with at least 140 yards rushing, joining Bo Jackson (1989) and Marcus Allen (1985) as the only players in franchise history to do that. Jacobs will try to join Derrick Henry (2019) as the only player to do it in three straight games in the past 10 seasons. Jacobs has had a run of at least 30 yards in both of those games after having no run that long since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP: Texans CB Derek Stingley vs Raiders WR Davante Adams. Houston’s talented rookie could have a tough test when he matches up with one of the game’s best route-runners in Adams. Stingley, the third overall pick in the draft, had his first career interception in Houston’s previous game. Adams leads the NFL in catches and yards receiving over the past five seasons.

KEY INJURIES: Texans TE Brevin Jordan could return this week after missing the past three games with an ankle injury. ... Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable but backup TE Foster Moreau could return from a knee injury. ... Las Vegas placed CB Nate Hobbs (hand) on IR this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Raiders .333 win percentage against the Texans is their second worst against any team. ... Houston won the past two meetings, including a wild-card playoff game in the 2016 season. ... This is the first meeting between the teams in Las Vegas. ... The Raiders last won a true home game against Houston in 2008 in Oakland. They also won in Mexico City in 2016 in a game when the Raiders were designated as the home team.

STATS AND STUFF: Houston held Jacksonville to just six points in a 13-6 win in Week 5. It was the first time the Texans had limited an opponent to fewer than 10 points since 2019. ... Texans QB Davis Mills is 288 yards passing shy of reaching 4,000 for his career. If he reaches that mark Sunday, he’ll be the second-fastest player in franchise history to do it. ... WR Nico Collins leads the team with 272 yards receiving. ... WR Brandin Cooks needs three receptions to reach 600 in his career. He has the 12th-most receptions among active players. ... DB Steven Nelson needs one tackle to reach 300 solo tackles in his career. ... Rookie S Jalen Pitre has two interceptions this season. ... Las Vegas is 0-4 in one-score games this season after going 7-2 in 2021. ... The Raiders are looking to avoid the seventh start of 1-5 or worse in franchise history. They most recently did it in 2018. ... Las Vegas became the fifth team to lose two of the first five games after leading by at least 17 points. ... The Raiders have lost their past five games following the bye, getting outscored by 17.8 ppg. ... The Raiders are 3-16 after the bye since 2003, the worst record in the NFL in that span. ... Las Vegas QB Derek Carr has thrown two TD passes in four of five games and has 201 in his career. ... The Raiders have scored TDs on 47.4% of red zone trips (sixth worst) and allowed TDs on a league-worst 82.4% of red zone trips by opponents. ... Las Vegas DE Chandler Jones has no sacks in five games, tied for the second-longest drought of his career. ... Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has six sacks on the season, tied for second most in the NFL. His 11 tackles for loss are the most through five games since Von Miller had 12 in 2012. ... The Raiders are averaging 5.28 yards per carry, their third-best mark ever through five games. ... Las Vegas K Daniel Carlson has made 38 straight FGs, six shy of Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record.

FANTASY TIP: Adams has five TD catches, including at least one in four of five games. He has also topped the 100-yard mark in three of five games this season, including his past two.

