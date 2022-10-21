Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas.

According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.

Naonche Osborne
Naonche Osborne(NLVPD)

Police said that arriving officers located a male victim, believed to be in his 40s, with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was said to be in stable condition, according to NLVPD.

Spearman is currently running for Mayor of North Las Vegas. Spearman called a press conference to address the arrest Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

