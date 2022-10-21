Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Leaders across Clark County are exploring the possibility of providing crossing guards to middle schools, in an effort to boost pedestrian safety for kids crossing streets.

According to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, the UNLV Traffic Research Institute held a roundtable with the cities of Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County about the issue.

Crossing guards are hired by an independent contractor and then funded by each municipality across Southern Nevada. There are crossing guards only in elementary schools, Naft said.

“Very few middle schools in the United States actually have crossing guard coverage. There’s a lot of things that sort of make our jurisdiction a perfect storm; we have really wide really long, fast, straight roads that cause increased speed, we tend to have shift work that has a whole new set of dynamics, particularly when you have kids in this community that go to school really early. You also have a transient population that’s changing. But you still have people who’ve come from lots of different places with different driving styles and different behaviors towards vulnerable road users, including cyclists, pedestrians, certainly students,” Naft said.

Leaders are working to initiate a study to analyze traffic and accident trends in middle school zones. Jurisdictions across Southern Nevada also face a hurdle FOX5 has reported on for months: a crossing guard shortage.

“At the end of the day, it’s taxpayer dollars, and you have to be able to have data to prove that it is necessary and essential. There’s a financial component to it. Not that you can put a price on the life of a kid, but there’s also very real concerns about recruitment for crossing guards,” he said.

