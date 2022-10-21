Raiders’ Maxx Crosby talks about being a new father while getting back to football

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby became a father for the first time during the bye week. His fiancé Rachel gave birth to their daughter Ella Rose.

It was the pregnancy that had Raider Nation on the edge of their seats, mostly because they were concerned that Crosby would miss a game to be present when his daughter was born. But Crosby said the stars aligned and everything worked out perfectly for everyone.

“Like everything I do in my life, I try to manifest everything that is going on,” Crosby said. “I try to speak things into existence with my work ethic. The baby was the same way. Everybody was asking are you going to play? I said it was going to work out the way it was supposed to work out and it literally worked out perfect. It’s a blessing for sure, being able to be with Rachel during the whole experience. It was crazy. It was something I’ll never forget.”

As the Raiders returned to the facility this week to prepare for Sunday’s game against Houston, Crosby was smiling from ear to ear. He’s no longer just one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, he’s a dad.

“It’s been incredible,” Crosby said. “She’s sleeping a lot. It’s definitely a blessing. She’s the best. It’s only been a couple of days so I hope she keeps sleeping through the night but it’s a big blessing for sure.”

Crosby and the Raiders take on the Texans Sunday afternoon at 1:05 at Allegiant Stadium.

