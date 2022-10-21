Nevada State Police releases surveillance photos in search for hit and run suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police released new surveillance photos in search for a suspect in a deadly hit and run crash.

The crash happened on 215 westbound at N. Durango around 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.

Police said the motorcycle struck the rear of the van. A man was ejected and pronounced dead on scene. Trooper Ashlee Wellman said investigators are trying to determine if the van made an unsafe lane change in front of the motorcycle.

State Police released photos of a white utility van with right side or right rear damage that may have been involved. The van also appears to have a roof rack. Wellman said the van was last seen near Elkhorn and Grand Montecito.

Anyone with information on the van can call *NHP (*647) or Crime Stoppers of Nevada (702-385-5555) and reference case #221001403. They can remain anonymous.

