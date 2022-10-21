Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery.

The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the group, as part of the tours, the foundation says it will “unearth the stories of familiar — and unfamiliar — names that made an impact on Nevada before their burial at Woodlawn.”

The Nevada Preservation Foundation will host the tours on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29-30. The tours run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

According to organizers, tickets for the tour are $25 for non-members.

As attendees will “wander through the weathered tombstones” at the cemetery, organizers say the event is not recommended for anyone with mobility issues.

Organizers advise that the tour is “not appropriate” for children 12 and under and those 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://nevadapreservation.org/upcoming-events/

