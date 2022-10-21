Multiple mailboxes broken into, LVMPD says mail theft is on the rise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mail theft is once again on the rise and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more.

On Saturday, Northwest valley resident Mike May’s surveillance camera captured two people breaking into this community mailbox just after 3 in the morning. May said the thieves hit at least 4 other cluster mailboxes in the neighborhood.

“You know I think it’s a little bit despicable, it does hit on a personal you know a space that you have,” May said.

And it didn’t just happen to his neighborhood, a mile and a half away the community mailbox inside the Valley Crest neighborhood was also targeted.

On Tuesday Metro posted warnings on the social media site Nextdoor. The post said, “Residents! Mail theft is once again on the rise. Thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards, ect so please pick up your mail ASAP every day! See flyer for details on how to sign up for FREE Informed Delivery from the USPS.”

The free service allows you to digitally preview each piece of letter-sized mail that is delivered to your mailbox. For more information or to sign up visit Informed Delivery.

We don’t know what the thieves are after but if it is mail-in ballots May said it’s a low thing to do.

“It’s a very intense political race there are both sides going at it and I think it kind of deters you know going and voting and doing something so it’s a little sad that people have to resort this low to kind of sway something if that’s really the nature,” May said.

The Post Office did leave a note on the broken mailbox inside Valley Crest on where residents can pick up their mail, but May said his neighborhood never got anything.

“There was no kind of an official notice there was nothing left in the boxes and nothing was put on our doors it was up to us to figure it out on our own,” May said.

He’s already reached out to the Post Office several times.

“Nobody knows what to do right now and I’ve personally have reached out to a Postmaster supervisor on four separate of occasions with no callback,” May said.

May and his neighbors have to pick up their mail at the Post Office off Jones Boulevard. He was told it could take 3 weeks or more to get it fixed.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.