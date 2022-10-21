LVMPD: Armed person barricaded near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.

Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

