LVMPD: Armed person barricaded near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.

Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

