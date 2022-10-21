LVMPD: Armed person barricaded near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.
Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon.
Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
