Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning.

Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.

Police said the incident was reported around 5:33 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 7300 block of Bosky Springs Court, near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads. According to police, the victim said she was in a physical altercation with Lyons.

Lyons has been employed with LVMPD since 2015. He was assigned to the Community Policing Division of Summerlin Area Command. Lyons was placed on suspension of police powers with pay until he is indicted, LVMPD said.

