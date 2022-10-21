Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One week ago, Officer Truong Thai with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a call near UNLV.

Officer Thai served in the department for 23 years, but his family said he knew he wanted to be a police officer long before that.

“He always dreamed to be a police officer,” Thai’s sister Daisy Luu said.

Thai’s father served in the military and since Thai was about five years old he knew he wanted to serve his community.

Luu said her and her siblings are still having a hard time believing that they lost their brother. Her father, Quang Thai, is also having a hard time processing the loss of his eldest son. However, he told FOX5 he couldn’t be prouder of the man he described as humble and unselfish.

“He’s very hurt,” Luu said translating for her father. “He lost his son, but he’s very proud of his son. That his son care and give his service for the community, and gave his life up for the service.”

Like any family with a loved one that risks their life in their work, it was never easy for the Thai’s.

“Every time we hear the news that something happen my dad, my mom can’t even sleep. [we] always make sure he’s home with us,” Luu said.

Thai worked overnight his whole career – his family said by choice. Even if sleep had to take the backseat, he did it to spend more time with his family during the day. His main priority was his now 19-year-old daughter Jada.

Thai’s family said they’re grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received from the Las Vegas community and the police department over the last week.

“He [is] always in our heart forever. A hero for my family too,” Luu said.

Thai’s family is originally from Vietnam. They said he was the only Vietnamese officer in the LVMPD force.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.