JoJo, Iggy Azalea to perform at Raiders game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders have announced that Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will feature performances by JoJo and Iggy Azalea.

According to a news release, the National Anthem will be performed by JoJo while the halftime show will feature Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Iggy Azalea.

In addition to JoJo and Iggy Azalea, the team also shared that there will be a special pregame performance in recognition of “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.”

Fans will be treated to a special performance by Emmy award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist and author Rachel Platten, known for her pop hit, “Fight Song.”

Kick off for the game is set for 1:05 p.m.

