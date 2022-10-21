JoJo, Iggy Azalea to perform at Raiders game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders have announced that Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will feature performances by JoJo and Iggy Azalea.

According to a news release, the National Anthem will be performed by JoJo while the halftime show will feature Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Iggy Azalea.

In addition to JoJo and Iggy Azalea, the team also shared that there will be a special pregame performance in recognition of “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.”

Fans will be treated to a special performance by Emmy award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist and author Rachel Platten, known for her pop hit, “Fight Song.”

Kick off for the game is set for 1:05 p.m.

