High winds lead to outage possibility at Mt. Charleston over weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is warning of a possible power outage at Mt. Charleston over the weekend.

NV Energy issued the warning on Friday as high winds are being forecast for Saturday. The zones impacted include:

Kyle Canyon

Angel Peak

NV Energy said an outage is “highly likely” on Saturday, Oct. 22 starting between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and lasting until Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. NV Energy said the outage will impact about 470 customers.

NV Energy said the outage includes the duration of the weather event and an estimated time for crews to inspect power lines before safely restoring power.

NV Energy said impacted customers have been notified of the possible outage.

