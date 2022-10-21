Henderson Police ask for your help in solving crimes through surveillance camera program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your surveillance cameras like your Ring, Blink or Nest may have captured information that police can use in an investigation.

Through their program CAPTURE, you can voluntarily send video to Henderson Police.

“Some of these crimes do take time to solve whether it be a day, a week or three months later but having the footage that the residents provide us can actually expedite that process in solving many of those crimes,” said neighborhood resource unit officer Alejandro Alcantara.

If a crime happens in your area, Henderson Police through its CAPTURE program are able pull up the capture map.

“They will see a little camera icon on houses,” said Alcantara. “That indicates who is participating in capture. If there is footage, we ask residents to turn it over to us and if there is not, no harm, no foul.”

Alcantara said the program has already been a success.

“I can say that when I am sitting in my office and looking at the reports, I have noticed that a lot of crimes have been solved because residents are providing their information,” said Alcantara.

Henderson Police crime statistics show despite an increase in population burglaries are down compared to this time frame this year, but robberies are up.

“The city of Henderson is growing at a pretty rapid rate,” said Alcantara. “We are doing our best to keep as many of our officers in the street as we can. Hiring new officers all the time. However, we can’t be everywhere exactly when you need us and this creates a partnership with the residents, the community, and the police department to help us fight crimes.”

Alcantara said the process of sending in your footage is voluntary and your privacy is protected.

“We do not have access to your footage at all,” said Alcantara. “We to ask you for your footage. It is voluntary I think the big concern is big brothers watching, that is not us.”

To sign up for this capture program click HERE.

If you do not live in Henderson, Metro also has a similar program called “Safecam.”

