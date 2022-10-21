Forecast Outlook- 10/21/2022

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are in the forecast bringing the potential for wind damage around the valley. We’ll also have the chance for scattered showers as colder air moves in for Sunday.

An approaching cold front is bringing strong wind Saturday afternoon and evening. For areas outside the Las Vegas Valley, a Wind Advisory has been issued with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday as well. The best chance of scattered showers will be later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Temperatures drop 10° to 20° on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. A cool north wind will continue with gusts in the 30 mph range. We’ll keep the cool air around early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s. Monday morning is forecast to be the coldest morning since mid-April with a low of 48° in Las Vegas.

