Clark County issues air quality dust advisory for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday due to elevated levels of blowing dust due as a result of high winds in the forecast for the area.

Officials advise that unhealthy levels of dust for sensitive groups of people are occurring in the valley.

Accordingly, a high wind warning will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are forecasted in the Las Vegas Valley, officials say.

According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases.

Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

A #VegasAirQuality dust advisory has been issued for Saturday due to potential high winds causing blowing dust. Help keep the dust down:

🌬️ Limit outdoor exertion

🌬️ Keep windows & doors closed

🌬️ Drive slowly on unpaved roads



For more ▶️ https://t.co/TqKIClysng. pic.twitter.com/Xg4ZtXrFYC — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) October 20, 2022

