Animal Foundation volunteers work to get pets adopted despite ongoing challenges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Volunteers at the Animal Foundation are working hard to get animals adopted despite the ongoing issues plaguing the shelter over the last few weeks.

Training and enrichment specialist at the Animal Foundation James Phillip is at home working with dogs like Tigger.

“He’s been with us for a little while, how’s it going big guy!” said Phillip. “He’s a sweetheart a big lap dog he’s carrying a couple extra pounds.”

Phillip’s love and compassion shows through, exactly what brought him to the shelter four years ago.

“This is probably the single best job in the Animal Foundation,” said Phillip.

The organization houses much more than just dogs and cats. From rabbits, to adorable kittens, to pigs, they’re all here with the space they need to be themselves.

“He’s my favorite pig he’s been here since November of last year,” said Kaleigh O’Neill. She’s been here for two years, one as a volunteer and most recently promoted to animal welfare manager.

“The animals that are here don’t have anyone else so we are there stand in family and we’re able to provide that love that they so desperately need,” said O’Neill. But working with animal care is not always rainbows and sunshine.

Most recently, the Animal Foundation has been center stage as dozens of dogs came down with Canine Pneumovirus, a virus that spreads rapidly.

“The emotional stress of the job, wonderful highs terrible lows and constantly everyday it’ very hard on a lot of people,” said Phillip.

The shelter is short staffed, and that has not been helping but workers are trying to get everything back up and running.

“The animals that are here don’t have anyone else so we are there stand in family and we’re able to provide that love that they so desperately need,” said O’Neill.

Another hardship is seeing a friend you’ve bonded with, going through neglect. At almost 10 years old, little Faye is a Labrador retriever waiting to be adopted, the love she receives here may be all she sees

“It is so important that these animals are treated with dignity and respect when they have no one,” said O’Neill.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.