1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Cody Lee
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have the area closed off as they investigate the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person hit.

