1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have the area closed off as they investigate the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person hit.

