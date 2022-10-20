Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report.

Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the battery incident happened near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway just after midnight on Oct. 7. According to LVMPD, a Black male was seen walking in the crosswalk against the signal. The man reportedly saw police and began to backtrack and police conducted a stop.

The first officer told the man to step in front of the police vehicle, an arrest report said. The man reportedly refused and sat on the curb instead.

Eventually, police got the suspect to stand up, the report said. As he got up, the suspect “exchanged words” with the other officer, then approached the officer “in a fighting stance,” the report said.

The second officer pushed the suspect away to create distance while the first officer initiated a takedown to place the suspect under arrest. The suspect fought back and tried to break away, at one point saying to the second officer “I’ll kill you,” the arrest report said.

Eventually the suspect was taken into custody and placed in the car, the report said. The suspect banged his head repeatedly on the window, officers said.

The suspect refused to identify himself verbally and was arrested as a “John Doe,” but was later identified as Johnson. Johnson was booked on a battery charge for allegedly kicking an officer during the struggle.

LVMPD said Johnson allegedly killed his cellmate after an altercation on Oct. 18. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim as of Oct. 19.

