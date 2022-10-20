Raiders return from bye week, prepare for Texans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday after taking a few days off in the bye week. The Silver and Black started their preparations for the Houston Texans.

Head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the demeanor of his team as they returned to the building.

“Excited. Urgent. Honestly, the best thing I can say is consistent,” McDaniels said. “You wouldn’t know today that this is the first day after a bye. It feels like a Wednesday where we want to come in and get our job done the right way. I really love the attitude and demeanor of our team.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams said he spent part of the bye week looking back at the first five games to see if there was something that could help get the Raiders over the hump in the close games that they’ve been in.

“I actually looked at a lot of the tape,” Adams said. “Pretty much every game we’ve played over the break, and I actually got a really good feeling from watching the tape. Obviously, you look at the record and none of us are proud of that part.”

Adams also spoke for the first time since misdemeanor assault charges against him were filed in Kansas City after a postgame incident after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. He said there was nothing to add.

“I said what I said, and it was genuine,” Adams said. “It was honest. Like I said it was something I regretted but we’re putting it to bed now. There’s nothing else to talk about at this point.”

When the Raiders take the field against the Texans on Sunday, McDaniels will be part of a sibling rivalry. His brother Ben will be across the field as Houston’s wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

“These are always interesting,” McDaniels said. “I’ve got a lot of respect and admiration for my brother and the job he does. He’s a very good coach. These are fun things to look back on years from now when we talked about when we played each other and coached against one another. I’ve tried to recruit my mom and dad to go silver and black this week and I think I’m winning that war right now. But it is what it is We won’t talk a lot about football.”

Kickoff for the Raiders and Texans is at 1:05 on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.