LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is on scene of a deadly car crash on the 215 beltway near Durango Drive.

#Fatal IR215 wb at Durango (northern). The Durango wb off ramp is currently closed as well as the far right lane on the IR215 and Durango. #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 20, 2022

The crash is impacting the westbound off-ramp and far right lane of the 215.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

#FASTALERT 9:13 PM, Oct 19 2022

Crash on WB 215 N Beltway Before Durango Dr

Right lane blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 20, 2022

