Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute.

On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Officers responding found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the woman was transported to UMC where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said the woman was involved in a dispute with a man who was temporarily living with her.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving, according to law enforcement.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire. Police said he was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A.

Police believe he is known to travel between Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona frequently.

McGuire should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of McGuire is urged to call 911 or contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or 702- 822-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

