Lt. Gov. Burkhead introduces bill changing Nevada school board appointments

Three board members would be added to Washoe County under the bill
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees during a 2021 meeting. If the bill were...
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees during a 2021 meeting. If the bill were passed by the legislature, it would add three new members to the Board.(Noah Bond | WIS)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has introduced legislation changing how school board members are appointed in the state of Nevada.

The bill will come under consideration by the legislature in 2023 and will make it so that each County Commission would appoint the School Board President.

That President would then set the agenda and govern the trustees of the school board.

It would also mean that every incorporated city with a population of at least 75,000 would appoint an additional member to their county’s school board to serve as a trustee.

“When I accepted my appointment, I told Nevada families that it is my mission to be a voice at the table for students, parents and educators. Today, I’m putting those words into action and submitting a path to professionalize and modernize our school boards so that we have more education experts to act in the best interests of our students,” Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead said.

“We have high expectations for our kids, and our teachers work hard day-in and day-out with our kids to meet those expectations. It’s time we have those same expectations of our school boards, because leadership matters,” she continued.

If the bill were passed, it would mean the Washoe County School Board would add three new members to its ranks. These new members would be comprised of a President appointed by the County Commission, as well as one trustee each by the cities of Reno and Sparks.

One member would also be added to the remaining 15 school boards across Nevada.

Four members would also be added to the Clark County School Board, including one trustee each for the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Maryland Parkway, Karen
FILE - U.S. DJ and producer Steve Aoki poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Aug. 31, 2022....
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery
Lee Johnson
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
Chicken N Pickle to open first location in Southern Nevada
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada