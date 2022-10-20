Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021.

Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.

Guerrero and Halseth pleaded guilty to nine counts including murder, arson and robbery, according to court officials.

On Thursday, the pair were each sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

According to the arrest warrant for Guerrero, Las Vegas police requested Daniel’s landlord check on him, as his mother hadn’t heard from him in two days. At the house on April 9, the landlord and another person found Daniel’s burned body in the garage.

Guerrero’s mother told police the two teens dated from June 2020 to December 2020, and during their relationship, his mother said Daniel contacted them. Daniel told her the teens were planning on running away together, and both sets of parents agreed the teens should no longer have contact with each other.

Police acquired a video of Sierra and Aaron discussing Daniel’s murder just days after the incident.

“Welcome to our YouTube channel...day 3 after murdering somebody,” Guerrero said.

“Whoa!” Halseth said while laughing. “Don’t put that on camera.”

