Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Maryland Parkway, Karen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the homicide happened in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. A media briefing is expected around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

