Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Maryland Parkway, Karen

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the homicide happened in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. A media briefing is expected around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - U.S. DJ and producer Steve Aoki poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Aug. 31, 2022....
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas eatery
Lee Johnson
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
Chicken N Pickle to open first location in Southern Nevada
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada