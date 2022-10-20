Lake Las Vegas residents push back against proposed 56-unit housing project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night a neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas had to be rescheduled because the developer wasn’t prepared for the number of people who showed up.

On Wednesday, Raintree Investment Corporation invited some Lake Las Vegas residents to a neighborhood meeting at the Sports Club. The investment company is proposing to develop 56 single-family residential properties off Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

The 17 acres of land sit adjacent to two existing communities.

The meeting was intended to be informational but ended 20 minutes after residents overflowed the room and couldn’t properly hear the developer speak.

Larry Wong lives in Monte Lucca, his house would be next to the proposed project.

“Certainly the presenter- he wasn’t prepared for this turnout,” Wong said.

He was hoping to get more information.

“It’s my understanding they’ll be townhouses as opposed to single-family homes which we prefer because you know when we bought we assumed everything was going to be single-family homes in our immediate area,” Wong said.

According to the county, the land is currently zoned for 16 homes.

“Our biggest question was how many units, what the setback was going to be? How would it affect the topography of the area around us,” Karina Nasir said. Nasir also lives in Monte Lucca.

Barbara Charles brought up the environmental impacts.

“We have the bighorn sheep in our area they walk all around, they really use that property that is the lot that raintree is trying to develop. One of my questions would be – I wonder if an environmental, EPA, or if there’s been any environmental study that’s been done. Any protections for the sheep,” Charles said.

The representative from Raintree declined to comment on camera but said they will reschedule a meeting.

Raintree is a private commercial real estate company based out of California. They develop and redevelop multifamily and mixed-use properties.

“I think we just want answers, we want clarity, we want transparency and we just want to feel like they’re reaching out to us- the rest of the community,” Nasir said.

