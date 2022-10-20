Grand jury indicts ex-Clark County official in death of Las Vegas journalist

Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official has officially been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas journalist.

Robert Telles was formerly the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who reported on misconduct by Telles when he held the office.

A grand jury indicted Telles on murder with a deadly weapon with a victim over 60 years old. The indictment said Telles stabbed German multiple times and was “lying in wait” before German’s killing.

On Tuesday, Telles and his lawyers asked for “reasonable” bail or release, saying he was not a flight risk. The judge denied the request and didn’t grant Telles bail.

Telles was officially removed from office on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

