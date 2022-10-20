FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages.

The shelter gave an update on the conditions of the dogs that had Canine Pneumovirus. With animal rights activists, rallies and news of extreme short staffing issues, we wanted to take a peek at how everyone is handling it.

FOX5 was able to walk through the facility with staff and workers are doing their best to keep the dogs happy and healthy. Kaleigh O’Neill is the animal welfare manager and she showed us the different quarantined areas dogs are housed. Everything appeared to be clean and sanitized.

On Thursday, the Animal Foundation said 73 dogs are showing signs of the illness and 23 dogs have recovered from the virus and are cleared for adoption.

“All of us work here because we love animals, we have a passion for animals and the animal’s welfare, so it’s amazing to work with animal welfare warriors who come into work to provide the best care possible to make sure they’re all cared for,” O’Neill said.

The shelter has many animals up for adoption. If you’d like to report a stray dog who is injured, sick, or vicious you can contact animal control.

