Forecast Outlook- 10/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s. A cold front dropping in for the weekend will bring gusty wind, cooler air, and the chance for a few showers.

Morning temperatures are falling back into the mid to low 60s Thursday morning. Expecting some passing high clouds at times Thursday with a forecast high of 85° in Las Vegas. The weather holds steady through Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid 80s. These highs are running around 5° above average for this time of year.

An approaching cold front will bring much stronger wind on Saturday with gusts in the 45-55 mph range. Wind Advisories have now been issued for Southern Nevada starting Saturday and will last through Sunday morning. There is a chance for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures holding in the mid 80s. The chance of showers lingers into Sunday morning with highs dropping down into low 70s and upper 60s.

We have our first freeze of the season for Nye & Lincoln Counties where a Freeze Watch will go into effect Saturday night into Sunday morning for temperatures ranging between 25 to 30 degrees. A cool north breeze will continue with gusts in the 30-mph range Sunday. We’ll keep the cool air around early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s.

Monday morning is forecast to be the coldest morning since mid-April with a low of 49° in Las Vegas.

