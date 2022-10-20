Forecast Outlook- 10/20/2022

We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s. A cold front dropping in for the weekend will bring gusty wind, cooler air, and the chance for a few showers.

After highs in the mid 80s this afternoon, we’ll see overnight temperatures fall back into the mid to low 60s Friday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid 80s.

An approaching cold front will bring much stronger wind on Saturday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Southern Nevada with the potential for blowing dust and power outages. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday. The best chance of scattered showers will be later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Temperatures drop 10° to 15° on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cool north breeze will continue with gusts in the 30 mph range. We’ll keep the cool air around early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s. Monday morning is forecast to be the coldest morning since mid-April with a low of 49° in Las Vegas.

